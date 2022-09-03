Cetera Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on AMP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $231.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.56.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

In other news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total transaction of $277,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,665. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $268.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.50. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.99 and a 1 year high of $332.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.78.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.82 by ($0.01). Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 53.86% and a net margin of 23.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.27 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 23.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.01%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

