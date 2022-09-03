Cetera Advisors LLC Buys 2,038 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CALF. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 298.1% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 133.7% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the period.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

CALF stock opened at $35.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.28.

