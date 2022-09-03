1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $8.68, but opened at $8.28. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM shares last traded at $8.73, with a volume of 7,152 shares trading hands.

The specialty retailer reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.12). 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $485.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FLWS. StockNews.com lowered shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $9.25 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 222.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 3,450.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the first quarter worth $56,000. 37.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $478.36 million, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.59.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

