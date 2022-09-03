Cetera Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,134 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 32.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 4,223 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 3.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,492 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,540,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 38.1% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 36,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 10,016 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EQT. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of EQT from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of EQT from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of EQT from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.15.

EQT opened at $47.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.38, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.19. EQT Co. has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $51.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. EQT’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.06%.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

