Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.8% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 21.5% in the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 10,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 9.2% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 32,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,939,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trane Technologies Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of TT opened at $155.43 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $120.64 and a 12-month high of $204.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen raised Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.50.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

