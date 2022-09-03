Cetera Advisors LLC Increases Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCK. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 200.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,709,000 after buying an additional 31,425 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in McKesson by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $438,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCK opened at $363.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.46, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $342.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $319.12. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $193.89 and a 12-month high of $375.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.83%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCK shares. Argus cut McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on McKesson from $386.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on McKesson from $377.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on McKesson from $331.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.15.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total transaction of $996,457.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,293,444.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total transaction of $996,457.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,293,444.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.42, for a total value of $50,627.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,216,318.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,694 shares of company stock valued at $2,971,361 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

