Cetera Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Edison International by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Edison International by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Edison International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 1st quarter worth $467,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Edison International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Edison International from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Edison International from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Edison International to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.22.

Edison International Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:EIX opened at $67.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.72, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.47. Edison International has a 12-month low of $54.98 and a 12-month high of $73.32.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 212.12%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

