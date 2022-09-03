Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,064 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.20% of iShares MSCI World ETF worth $4,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $357,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 463.2% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,110,000 after buying an additional 4,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 200.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI World ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA URTH opened at $108.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.31. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 12-month low of $103.44 and a 12-month high of $136.75.

