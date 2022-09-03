Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,495 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund were worth $4,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LGI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 545,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,025,000 after acquiring an additional 28,537 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 100,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 285.5% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 46,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 34,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 102.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 205,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 103,869 shares during the period.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:LGI opened at $16.05 on Friday. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.06 and a 12-month high of $22.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.60.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.1247 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.33%.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

