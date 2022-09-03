Handelsbanken Fonder AB Invests $244,000 in Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,100 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT grew its position in Banco Macro by 149.0% during the 4th quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 523,152 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,335,000 after purchasing an additional 313,048 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Banco Macro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,804,000. Light Sky Macro LP purchased a new stake in Banco Macro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,445,000. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. grew its position in Banco Macro by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. now owns 242,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 54,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Banco Macro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $575,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.52% of the company’s stock.
Banco Macro Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE BMA opened at $14.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Banco Macro S.A. has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $21.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.26. The stock has a market cap of $953.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.43.
Banco Macro Cuts Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have weighed in on BMA. StockNews.com raised shares of Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 27th. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th.
Banco Macro Company Profile
Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.
