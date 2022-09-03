Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $294,000 Holdings in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its position in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,600 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AppFolio by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 330,306 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,986,000 after buying an additional 14,326 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in AppFolio by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 221,788 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in AppFolio by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 135,392 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares during the period. Skye Global Management LP grew its holdings in AppFolio by 896.2% in the fourth quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 130,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,798,000 after purchasing an additional 117,400 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in AppFolio by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 71,290 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on APPF. TheStreet cut shares of AppFolio from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

AppFolio stock opened at $96.44 on Friday. AppFolio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.92 and a 1-year high of $139.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.62 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.40.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.51). AppFolio had a negative net margin of 11.04% and a negative return on equity of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $117.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AppFolio, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 3,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total transaction of $394,291.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AppFolio news, CTO Jonathan Walker sold 10,455 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.91, for a total value of $1,034,104.05. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 596,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,000,012.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 3,626 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total transaction of $394,291.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,367 shares of company stock valued at $5,875,523 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.23% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

