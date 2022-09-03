Handelsbanken Fonder AB Lowers Stake in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) by 53.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,300 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALEX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,234,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,984,000 after purchasing an additional 11,316 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the first quarter valued at approximately $672,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Alexander & Baldwin to $22.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th.

NYSE ALEX opened at $18.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.05 and a 12-month high of $26.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.89 and a beta of 1.30.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.66. Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 2.59%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Alexander & Baldwin’s payout ratio is 222.23%.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

