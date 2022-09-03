Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $304,000 Stock Holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) by 50.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HAIN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 11,701 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 983,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,905,000 after purchasing an additional 292,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HAIN shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. CL King started coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on The Hain Celestial Group to $27.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.30.

Shares of HAIN opened at $19.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.68. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.51 and a 52 week high of $48.88.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.25). The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

