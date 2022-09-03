Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $327,000 Holdings in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its position in shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Xperi were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xperi during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Clark Estates Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Xperi by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 243,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,595,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xperi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Xperi by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 111,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 35,550 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Xperi by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 43,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPER opened at $15.63 on Friday. Xperi Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $13.39 and a 12-month high of $21.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.72 and its 200 day moving average is $16.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.13 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio is currently -52.63%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Xperi in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Xperi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Licensing and Product. The Intellectual Property Licensing segment primarily licenses its innovations to companies in the entertainment industry under the Adeia brand.

