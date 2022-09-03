Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys New Shares in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in CyberArk Software by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 857,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,619,000 after purchasing an additional 7,085 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in CyberArk Software by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 473,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in CyberArk Software by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 463,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,393,000 after purchasing an additional 55,064 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in CyberArk Software by 4,060.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 363,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,062,000 after purchasing an additional 355,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 336,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,774,000 after buying an additional 55,219 shares during the period. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $137.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.11. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.94 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12-month low of $100.35 and a 12-month high of $201.68.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $142.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.45 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 22.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CYBR. StockNews.com raised shares of CyberArk Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Summit Insights lowered their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CyberArk Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.67.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

