Handelsbanken Fonder AB Lowers Stock Holdings in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its position in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 6.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Schrödinger by 6.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Schrödinger by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Schrödinger by 14.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its stake in Schrödinger by 12.9% in the first quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 16,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

Schrödinger Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SDGR opened at $26.77 on Friday. Schrödinger, Inc. has a one year low of $20.71 and a one year high of $66.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Transactions at Schrödinger

Schrödinger ( NASDAQ:SDGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.01). Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 90.62% and a negative return on equity of 26.65%. The business had revenue of $38.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nancy Thornberry sold 4,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $173,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SDGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Schrödinger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.17.

About Schrödinger

(Get Rating)

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.