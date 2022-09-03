Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 1,700 Shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its holdings in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Apogee Enterprises by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 231,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,981,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares during the last quarter. Daventry Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $9,391,000. Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $433,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 957,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,111,000 after buying an additional 67,503 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $901,000. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on APOG. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Apogee Enterprises from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. TheStreet raised Apogee Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Apogee Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Apogee Enterprises Stock Down 0.8 %

In other Apogee Enterprises news, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 2,187 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $87,480.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Apogee Enterprises news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 1,313 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $49,736.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,111 shares in the company, valued at $875,444.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 2,187 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $87,480.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apogee Enterprises stock opened at $39.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.88 and a 12 month high of $50.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.22. The stock has a market cap of $878.97 million, a PE ratio of 58.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.57. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $356.64 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

Apogee Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 127.54%.

Apogee Enterprises Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

