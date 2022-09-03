Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 9,600 Shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its position in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) by 45.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,374 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Washington Federal by 2.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Washington Federal by 0.7% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 51,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Washington Federal by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 43,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Washington Federal by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 22,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Washington Federal by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 59,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson set a $41.00 target price on Washington Federal in a report on Friday, July 15th.

Washington Federal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WAFD opened at $31.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.67. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Washington Federal, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.46 and a twelve month high of $38.06.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $169.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.80 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 31.21%. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Washington Federal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.58%.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Featured Stories

