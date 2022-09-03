Handelsbanken Fonder AB Trims Stock Position in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its stake in shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,690 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 10,100 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Dana were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Dana by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,561,654 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,457,000 after purchasing an additional 107,540 shares during the period. Keene & Associates Inc. increased its position in Dana by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 19,707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Dana by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,865,525 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $85,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,687 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $640,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Dana by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 927,144 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,288,000 after purchasing an additional 319,378 shares during the period. 95.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Dana from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Dana from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Dana Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DAN opened at $14.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.52. Dana Incorporated has a one year low of $13.06 and a one year high of $25.59.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Dana had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 4.89%. Dana’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Dana Incorporated will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dana Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.97%.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

Featured Stories

