Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.23% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hill Path Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 206.3% during the 4th quarter. Hill Path Capital LP now owns 2,731,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,938 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,854,884 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,912,000 after purchasing an additional 483,143 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 856,365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,042,000 after purchasing an additional 448,423 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 18,423.1% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 240,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,509,000 after purchasing an additional 239,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,682,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet cut Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Ruth's Hospitality Group Price Performance

Ruth's Hospitality Group Dividend Announcement

RUTH stock opened at $18.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $608.91 million, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.65. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.16 and a 52-week high of $24.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.90%.

About Ruth's Hospitality Group

(Get Rating)

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clients.

Featured Stories

