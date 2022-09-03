Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) CMO Sells $183,076.32 in Stock

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) CMO Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 7,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $183,076.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 37,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $961,208.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sharelynn Faye Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

On Thursday, August 11th, Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 5,831 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $174,930.00.

Bloom Energy Price Performance

BE opened at $23.67 on Friday. Bloom Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.47 and a fifty-two week high of $37.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.26 and a 200-day moving average of $20.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 3.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 738.94% and a negative net margin of 28.46%. The firm had revenue of $243.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bloom Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,892,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,803,000 after buying an additional 251,745 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Bloom Energy by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,878,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,989,000 after buying an additional 37,418 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Bloom Energy by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,770,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,211,000 after buying an additional 734,694 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,426,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,205,000 after purchasing an additional 77,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,637,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,021,000 after purchasing an additional 105,027 shares in the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on BE. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.23.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.