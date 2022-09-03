Michael Massaro Sells 4,830 Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) CEO Michael Massaro sold 4,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $121,329.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,139,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,611,931.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Massaro also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Flywire alerts:

On Tuesday, August 16th, Michael Massaro sold 110,458 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $3,089,510.26.

Flywire Price Performance

NASDAQ:FLYW opened at $23.35 on Friday. Flywire Co. has a 1-year low of $14.56 and a 1-year high of $57.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -66.71 and a beta of 1.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flywire

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.05). Flywire had a negative net margin of 14.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $56.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Flywire’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Flywire Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Flywire by 226.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its holdings in Flywire by 141.1% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 115,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 67,760 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Flywire by 123.3% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Flywire during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Flywire by 433.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FLYW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Flywire from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Flywire from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Flywire to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.71.

About Flywire

(Get Rating)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.