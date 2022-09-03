Jingmin Qian Acquires 8,000 Shares of IPH Limited (ASX:IPH) Stock

IPH Limited (ASX:IPH – Get Rating) insider Jingmin Qian bought 8,000 shares of IPH stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$9.37 ($6.55) per share, with a total value of A$74,968.00 ($52,425.17).

IPH Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.57, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

IPH Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This is a boost from IPH’s previous Final dividend of $0.16. This represents a yield of 1.6%. IPH’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

IPH Company Profile

IPH Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides intellectual property (IP) services and products in Australia and internationally. It operates through three segments: Intellectual Property Services Australia & New Zealand, Intellectual Property Services Asia, and Adjacent Businesses. The company offers IP services related to the provision of filing, prosecution, enforcement, and management of patents, designs, trademarks, and other IP; and develops autonomous timekeeping software under the subscription license model.

