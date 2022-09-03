CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman Sells $80,940.00 in Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total value of $80,940.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 445,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,104,589.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 31st, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.99, for a total value of $157,990.00.

On Monday, August 22nd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $172,000.00.

On Friday, August 19th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $171,500.00.

On Wednesday, August 17th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total value of $171,000.00.

On Monday, August 15th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $166,000.00.

On Thursday, August 11th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.91, for a total value of $321,820.00.

On Thursday, August 4th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.59, for a total value of $165,590.00.

CorVel Price Performance

NASDAQ:CRVL opened at $151.35 on Friday. CorVel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.19 and a fifty-two week high of $213.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $157.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 41.24 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CorVel

CorVel ( NASDAQ:CRVL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $176.31 million for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 30.93% and a net margin of 9.89%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRVL. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CorVel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CorVel during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CorVel during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of CorVel during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 327.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet raised CorVel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

About CorVel

(Get Rating)

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

