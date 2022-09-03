Insider Buying: Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) Director Purchases 14,531 Shares of Stock

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) Director Todd J. Stein acquired 14,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $105,349.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 619,002 shares in the company, valued at $4,487,764.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Spok Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Spok stock opened at $7.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $141.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.43. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.13 and a fifty-two week high of $11.46.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Spok had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 17.73%. The firm had revenue of $33.71 million during the quarter.

Spok Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.313 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.46%. Spok’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -99.21%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Spok from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spok

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPOK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spok by 8,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Spok by 93.0% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,199 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in Spok by 32.4% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 13,825 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,382 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Spok during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in Spok during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. 54.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spok

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes. The company offers subscriptions to one-way or two-way messaging services; and ancillary services, such as voicemail, and equipment loss or maintenance protection services, as well as sells devices to resellers who lease or resell them to their subscribers.

