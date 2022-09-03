SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Shares Gap Up to $2.85

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.85, but opened at $3.06. SoundHound AI shares last traded at $2.99, with a volume of 985 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on SOUN. Wedbush began coverage on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Friday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

SoundHound AI Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.36.

Institutional Trading of SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOUN. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SoundHound AI during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in SoundHound AI during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SoundHound AI during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in SoundHound AI during the 2nd quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in SoundHound AI during the 2nd quarter worth about $512,000.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Featured Articles

