Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $55.31, but opened at $52.60. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet shares last traded at $54.26, with a volume of 29,421 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $452.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.43 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.80.

Institutional Trading of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter valued at about $743,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 109.8% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 30,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 15,740 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 453.4% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 117,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,916,000 after acquiring an additional 151,032 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 120.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 109,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after acquiring an additional 59,806 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 81.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period.

The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.95.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

