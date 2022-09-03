Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) Shares Gap Down to $9.02

Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.02, but opened at $8.50. Erasca shares last traded at $8.48, with a volume of 4,244 shares changing hands.

Erasca Trading Up 2.0 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Erasca

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Erasca during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Erasca by 212.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Erasca during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Erasca during the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Erasca in the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.00% of the company’s stock.

Erasca Company Profile

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead candidates include ERAS-007, an oral inhibitor of ERK1/2 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and acute myeloid leukemia; and ERAS-601, an oral SHP2 inhibitor for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

