Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Shares Gap Up to $6.56

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.56, but opened at $6.70. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL shares last traded at $6.68, with a volume of 3,783 shares.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Stock Up 1.8 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.49 and a 200-day moving average of $6.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. increased its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 32.9% during the first quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 936,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,320,000 after buying an additional 232,000 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,741,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,696,000 after buying an additional 825,272 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 254.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 122,975 shares during the period. 4.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Company Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and trading of energy to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of Paraná, Brazil. The company operates through Power generation and transmission, Power distribution, Gas, and Power sale segments.

