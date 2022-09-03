AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Shares Gap Up to $18.25

Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.25, but opened at $18.99. AZEK shares last traded at $17.92, with a volume of 10,877 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AZEK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush downgraded AZEK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on AZEK from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Stephens lifted their target price on AZEK from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on AZEK to $24.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on AZEK from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.13.

AZEK Trading Down 1.2 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. AZEK had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $395.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Vernon J. Nagel acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.52 per share, with a total value of $55,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,577.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AZEK

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZEK. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in AZEK by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,906,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,893 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of AZEK by 920.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 886,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,024,000 after acquiring an additional 799,760 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AZEK by 505.9% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 908,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,209,000 after acquiring an additional 758,610 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of AZEK by 466.8% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 880,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,702,000 after acquiring an additional 725,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AZEK by 200.7% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,000,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,742,000 after acquiring an additional 667,488 shares in the last quarter. 96.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

Featured Articles

