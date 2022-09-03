Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Gencor Industries Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Gencor Industries stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.05. The stock has a market cap of $146.73 million, a PE ratio of -109.67 and a beta of 0.50. Gencor Industries has a 52 week low of $9.26 and a 52 week high of $12.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gencor Industries

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Gencor Industries by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Gencor Industries by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. grew its stake in Gencor Industries by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 21,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Gencor Industries by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Gencor Industries by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 54,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

About Gencor Industries

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

