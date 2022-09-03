Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

GLMD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Galmed Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut Galmed Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.00.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.45 on Friday. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.48 and a quick ratio of 8.48. The company has a market capitalization of $11.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.93.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:GLMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.08. On average, research analysts forecast that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 372.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 40,003 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 38,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

