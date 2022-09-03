Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.03

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.03 and last traded at $1.05, with a volume of 46116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on ARVL shares. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Arrival from $12.00 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Arrival from $12.00 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arrival has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

Get Arrival alerts:

Arrival Stock Down 3.8 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Arrival

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARVL. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrival in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Arrival in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arrival in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. CPR Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arrival in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Arrival by 704.8% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 45,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 39,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Arrival engages in the research and development, and design of commercial electric vehicles (EVs), EVs components, robotic manufacturing processes for EVs, and associated software in the United Kingdom, the United States, Russia, and internationally. Its products portfolio includes commercial EV vans, buses, and cars.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arrival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.