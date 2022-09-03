Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.03

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.03 and last traded at $1.05, with a volume of 46116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.
Several equities research analysts have commented on ARVL shares. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Arrival from $12.00 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Arrival from $12.00 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arrival has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.28.
Arrival engages in the research and development, and design of commercial electric vehicles (EVs), EVs components, robotic manufacturing processes for EVs, and associated software in the United Kingdom, the United States, Russia, and internationally. Its products portfolio includes commercial EV vans, buses, and cars.
