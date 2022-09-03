Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

HALL stock opened at $1.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.25. Hallmark Financial Services has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $4.72.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 20.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 21,023 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Hallmark Financial Services during the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 21.2% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 31,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares during the period. 17.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment offers primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

