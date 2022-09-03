Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on RDUS. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Radius Health from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Radius Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Radius Health from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.60.

Get Radius Health alerts:

Radius Health Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RDUS opened at $10.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $480.01 million, a PE ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.45. Radius Health has a fifty-two week low of $4.97 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00.

Insider Transactions at Radius Health

Radius Health ( NASDAQ:RDUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $58.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.95 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Radius Health will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp bought 4,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $40,400.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,963,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,120,602.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDUS. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Radius Health by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 6,959,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284,305 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in Radius Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,261,000. Velan Capital Investment Management LP grew its position in Radius Health by 416.4% during the first quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP now owns 1,421,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,219 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Radius Health by 618.6% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 786,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,156,000 after purchasing an additional 677,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG grew its position in Radius Health by 7.1% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 8,318,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,454,000 after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares in the last quarter.

Radius Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on addressing unmet medical needs in the areas of bone health, orphan diseases, and oncology. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal system that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.