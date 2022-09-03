Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $49.16

Shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $49.16 and last traded at $49.24, with a volume of 2755 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Enovis in a report on Monday, June 27th. Argus assumed coverage on Enovis in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Enovis from $79.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Enovis to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Enovis Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.34.

Insider Activity at Enovis

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $395.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.23 million. Enovis had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Enovis Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enovis news, SVP Bradley J. Tandy sold 3,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $195,898.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,845 shares in the company, valued at $808,409.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Enovis

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENOV. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Enovis during the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Enovis during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new stake in Enovis during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Enovis in the 2nd quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Enovis during the 2nd quarter worth about $285,000. 89.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enovis

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

