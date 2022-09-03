Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HWBK opened at $24.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $164.49 million, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.40. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 52 week low of $21.76 and a 52 week high of $27.46.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.21 million during the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 16.75%.

Hawthorn Bancshares Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Hawthorn Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.40%.

In related news, Director Frank E. Burkhead purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.95 per share, with a total value of $26,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,388.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hawthorn Bancshares

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Hawthorn Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC bought a new position in Hawthorn Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in Hawthorn Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Hawthorn Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Hawthorn Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $286,000. Institutional investors own 25.82% of the company’s stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

