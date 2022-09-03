GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

GSI Technology Stock Performance

GSI Technology stock opened at $3.13 on Friday. GSI Technology has a fifty-two week low of $2.99 and a fifty-two week high of $6.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.76. The stock has a market cap of $76.85 million, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 0.80.

Get GSI Technology alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GSI Technology

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in GSI Technology by 167.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GSI Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GSI Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in GSI Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in GSI Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 22.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GSI Technology

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's associative processing unit products offers applications using similarity search in visual search queries for ecommerce, computer vision, drug discovery, cyber security, and service markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GSI Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSI Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.