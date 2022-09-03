Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.60

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.60 and last traded at $8.68, with a volume of 21870 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBSW. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Investec downgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. HSBC upgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $13.70 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.23.

Sibanye Stillwater Stock Up 2.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.16.

Sibanye Stillwater Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sibanye Stillwater

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.3246 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 7.7% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 18,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 4.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 38.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 59.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 14.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

