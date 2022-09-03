Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €19.40 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.40 ($19.80) price objective on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €19.00 ($19.39) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Baader Bank set a €27.00 ($27.55) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($35.71) target price on Evonik Industries in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €31.00 ($31.63) target price on Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €40.00 ($40.82) target price on Evonik Industries in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

Evonik Industries Price Performance

FRA EVK opened at €19.17 ($19.56) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €20.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of €23.62. Evonik Industries has a 12-month low of €26.78 ($27.33) and a 12-month high of €32.97 ($33.64).

Evonik Industries Company Profile

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.