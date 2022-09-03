Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €48.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €48.00 ($48.98) target price on Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €44.50 ($45.41) price target on Vonovia in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays set a €42.00 ($42.86) price target on Vonovia in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €40.00 ($40.82) price target on Vonovia in a report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($34.69) price target on Vonovia in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($51.02) price target on Vonovia in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Vonovia Stock Performance

ETR VNA opened at €26.78 ($27.33) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €29.82 and a 200-day moving average price of €36.25. Vonovia has a twelve month low of €26.02 ($26.55) and a twelve month high of €56.24 ($57.39).

About Vonovia

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

