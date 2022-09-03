Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Given a €196.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €196.00 ($200.00) target price on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RI. Berenberg Bank set a €235.00 ($239.80) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €215.00 ($219.39) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €250.00 ($255.10) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a €256.00 ($261.22) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €241.00 ($245.92) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Pernod Ricard Trading Up 2.7 %

RI stock opened at €189.45 ($193.32) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €185.73 and a 200-day moving average price of €186.66. Pernod Ricard has a 52-week low of €107.25 ($109.44) and a 52-week high of €136.25 ($139.03).

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

