Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Given a €220.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €220.00 ($224.49) price target on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €241.00 ($245.92) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €230.00 ($234.69) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €235.00 ($239.80) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €207.00 ($211.22) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €250.00 ($255.10) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday.

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

Pernod Ricard Stock Up 2.7 %

EPA:RI opened at €189.45 ($193.32) on Friday. Pernod Ricard has a 12 month low of €107.25 ($109.44) and a 12 month high of €136.25 ($139.03). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €185.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €186.66.

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.