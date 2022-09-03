Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Position in Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.06% of Agiliti worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in Agiliti during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Agiliti during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agiliti during the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 19.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the 4th quarter worth approximately $421,000. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Agiliti alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Agiliti news, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 7,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $143,114.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 927,025 shares in the company, valued at $18,670,283.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Agiliti news, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 7,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $143,114.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 927,025 shares in the company, valued at $18,670,283.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert L. Creviston sold 32,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $635,517.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,762 shares in the company, valued at $1,186,275.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,581 shares of company stock worth $1,642,086 in the last three months. 4.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Agiliti Trading Up 0.1 %

AGTI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Agiliti from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Agiliti from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

NYSE:AGTI opened at $15.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.47. Agiliti, Inc. has a one year low of $15.64 and a one year high of $26.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $273.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.66 million. Agiliti had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 13.02%. Agiliti’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agiliti Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agiliti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agiliti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.