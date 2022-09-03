First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Given New $152.00 Price Target at Bank of America

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Bank of America from $141.00 to $152.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FSLR. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on First Solar to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on First Solar from $119.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim raised First Solar from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on First Solar from $85.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on First Solar from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $110.95.

First Solar Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $126.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.82, a P/E/G ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 1.49. First Solar has a 1 year low of $59.60 and a 1 year high of $130.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.45 million. First Solar had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 3.21%. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that First Solar will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total value of $70,446.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,322,956.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total value of $70,446.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,322,956.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 32,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total value of $2,892,483.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,861 shares in the company, valued at $7,344,568.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,073 shares of company stock worth $4,083,386. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Solar

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Norges Bank bought a new position in First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,428,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in First Solar by 197.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,336,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,880,000 after acquiring an additional 887,443 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in First Solar by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,598,161 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,185,217,000 after acquiring an additional 657,674 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,535,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in First Solar by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,157,245 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $96,907,000 after acquiring an additional 361,999 shares in the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

