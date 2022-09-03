Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) PT Raised to $38.00 at Lake Street Capital

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PSTG. Bank of America lowered shares of Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Pure Storage to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.15.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Pure Storage Stock Performance

Pure Storage stock opened at $29.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.50. Pure Storage has a 52 week low of $21.90 and a 52 week high of $36.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.64 and a beta of 1.37.

Institutional Trading of Pure Storage

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $646.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Pure Storage will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,316,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $933,700,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242,506 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,369,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $966,403,000 after acquiring an additional 203,732 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 5,066,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,887,000 after acquiring an additional 83,091 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 3,919,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,404,000 after acquiring an additional 205,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,653,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,006,000 after acquiring an additional 385,140 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pure Storage

(Get Rating)

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.