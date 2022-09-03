Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,743 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 13,893 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Waterstone Financial worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Waterstone Financial by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,887 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Waterstone Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,567 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Waterstone Financial during the 1st quarter worth $298,000. Finally, Alphasimplex Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waterstone Financial during the fourth quarter worth $398,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waterstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Waterstone Financial Price Performance

WSBF stock opened at $17.14 on Friday. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.70 and a 1 year high of $22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.62 million, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.97.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $45.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.70 million. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 20.24%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waterstone Financial, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waterstone Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. Waterstone Financial’s payout ratio is presently 41.88%.

Waterstone Financial Profile

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposits, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, insurance products, and trust and investment management accounts.

