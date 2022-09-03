Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $511,000 Stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in RBC Bearings by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in RBC Bearings by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in RBC Bearings by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in RBC Bearings by 3.5% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter.

ROLL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $263.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America lowered RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on RBC Bearings from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.71.

RBC Bearings stock opened at $236.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.62, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $224.70 and a 200-day moving average of $197.12. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1 year low of $152.90 and a 1 year high of $264.94.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $354.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.13 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,512,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other RBC Bearings news, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 10,000 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total value of $1,990,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,382,071.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 294,277 shares in the company, valued at $76,512,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,625 shares of company stock valued at $18,092,458. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

