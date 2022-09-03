Principal Financial Group Inc. Invests $552,000 in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,751 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 322,942 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $18,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 12.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,574,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $89,015,000 after purchasing an additional 179,900 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in Rogers Communications by 21.3% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 73,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,187,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Rogers Communications by 10.4% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 32,608 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 13.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$90.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. TD Securities raised Rogers Communications to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.20.

Rogers Communications Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:RCI opened at $42.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Rogers Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.42 and a fifty-two week high of $64.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 18.10%. Sell-side analysts expect that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Communications Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.3884 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 61.00%.

Rogers Communications Profile

Get Rating

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

