Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Position in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.15% of Energy Recovery worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,283,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,071,000 after buying an additional 977,186 shares during the last quarter. Avenir Corp boosted its position in Energy Recovery by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 1,732,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,226,000 after purchasing an additional 55,164 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Energy Recovery by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,057,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,721,000 after purchasing an additional 32,395 shares during the period. Miura Global Management LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Miura Global Management LLC now owns 1,030,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,135,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 487,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the period. 73.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Robert Yu Lang Mao sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total transaction of $44,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,200.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Robert Yu Lang Mao sold 2,000 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total value of $44,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,200.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisa A. Pollina sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $62,316.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,850 shares in the company, valued at $135,018. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Energy Recovery to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

NASDAQ:ERII opened at $22.84 on Friday. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.92 and a 12 month high of $24.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.34 and its 200 day moving average is $20.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 108.96 and a beta of 1.24.

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for the seawater reverse osmosis desalination and industrial wastewater treatment industries worldwide. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. It offers a suite of products, including energy recovery devices, and high-pressure feed and recirculation pumps; hydraulic turbochargers and boosters; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services.

